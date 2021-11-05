Knott’s Merry Farm Returns – NBC Los Angeles

The holidays around Southern California seem to have as many contours, colors, and pretty prisms as a snowflake, which means you can find all sorts of flavorful ways to celebrate the season.

And if you like a rustic feel to your Santa meet-and-greet, some ye olde West-meets-Victorian-vibes to your caroling-based entertainment, and plenty of the PEANUTS gang, there’s one main and merry place to go: Knott’s Berry Farm, in Buena Park, which transforms into Knott’s Merry Farm over several sparkly weeks.

Those weeks will take up a cheerful chunk of November 2021, and all of December, and a pinch of January 2022, too. The shows, the songs, and the nightly snowfall are all part of your admission to the theme park, but, of course, you’ll want to bring some festive funds to shop the Christmas Crafts Village and pick up seasonal treats.

Everything gets ho-ho-going on Nov. 19, with a whimsical wrap-up on Jan. 2. Turn your sleigh in this direction to see all of the Merry doings now…

Knott’s Merry Farm twinkles at the Buena Park theme park from Nov. 19, 2021 through Jan. 2, 2022. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

“A Peanuts Guide to Christmas” will charm audiences at the Camp Snoopy Theatre. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

Look (and listen) for the Calico Carolers on the Ghost Town streets. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

The stately tree is one of the symbols of Knott’s Merry Farm. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

Find this tall Tannenbaum outside the Calico Saloon. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

After dark, the Snow & Glow Experience gives the Ghost Town area some chilly charm. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

“Home for the Holidays” at the Calico Mine Stage is full of high-kickin’ performances. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

Mariachi Angelitas will bring beautiful ballads to the Fiesta Plaza stage. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

“Merry Christmas, Snoopy!” is the adorable ice show. Find it at the Walter Knott Theater. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

Cookie decorating is just one of the family-fun activities. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

“Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Marley’s Wings” will happily haunt the Bird Cage Theatre. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

The Christmas Crafts Village is another must-visit; find gifts, decorations, stocking stuffers, and more around Ghost Town. (photo: Knott’s Berry Farm)

