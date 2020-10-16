“Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” immerses the audience in a story that begins where the original ended. Featuring Cinderella, Prince Charming and other favorites from the fairy tale classic, this Broadway-style stage show is performed exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Magic. (Chloe Rice, photographer) “Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” immerses the audience in a story that begins where the original ended. Featuring Cinderella, Prince Charming and other favorites from the fairy tale classic, this Broadway-style stage show is performed exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Magic. (Chloe Rice, photographer) “Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” immerses the audience in a story that begins where the original ended. Featuring Cinderella, Prince Charming and other favorites from the fairy tale classic, this Broadway-style stage show is performed exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Magic. (Chloe Rice, photographer) “Twice Charmed: An Original Twist on the Cinderella Story” immerses the audience in a story that begins where the original ended. Featuring Cinderella, Prince Charming and other favorites from the fairy tale classic, this Broadway-style stage show is performed exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre on the Disney Magic. (Chloe Rice, photographer)

