Captain Minnie Mouse is delighting children aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships, spreading the message of exploring new horizons as part of a collection of new initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry. The debut of Captain Minnie Mouse, plus new youth programs and the funding of scholarships, are designed to empower girls and young women to pursue careers in the cruise industry and chart a course for success. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) Onboard Disney Cruise Line ships later this year, Captain Minnie Mouse will appear in an all-new youth activity where young captain hopefuls practice STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills in a fun maritime-themed activity. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) To celebrate the excitement of Captain Minnie Mouse at the helm, Disney Cruise Line unveiled a special line of merchandise exclusive to the Disney fleet, including nautical-themed apparel and gifts touting the tagline, "You Can Call Me Captain." (Matt Stroshane, photographer) To celebrate the excitement of Captain Minnie Mouse at the helm, Disney Cruise Line unveiled a new PANDORA Jewelry charm available for purchase exclusively aboard Disney ships. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

