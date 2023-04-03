First Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Speculation Map Launched for Universal Studios Hollywood

It’s formally Halloween Horror Nights hypothesis season, and Horror Night Nightmares (@HNNightmares) has launched the primary hypothesis map for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood. They launched the hypothesis map for Universal Studios Florida final month.

Many of the identical homes are listed on each hypothesis maps. The scare zones and reveals are at present unknown, however their possible places are marked on the map in yellow.

Speculation Map – Houses

Here are the homes listed on this hypothesis map:

The Horrors of Blumhouse: M3GAN / Insidious

“The Last of Us”

Universal Studios Monsters (Paris)

Japanese

Nightingales: Blood Prey

“The Exorcist”

Clown

Chucky

Guitar

Terror Tram: Celebrities

The Horrors of Blumhouse: M3GAN and Insidious 2

There have been a number of homes entitled The Horrors of Blumhouse, all that includes a number of properties in every home. Given that Universal has a ten-year cope with Blumhouse for possession and distribution of flicks, the partnership makes (synergistic) sense.

“The Last of Us”

“The Last of Us” is an HBO TV collection (based mostly on a online game) that’s at present garnering viral recognition. While not a affirmation, Pedro Pascal (who performs Joel Miller, one of many collection’ leads) likened the filming expertise to “an extreme version of Halloween Horror Nights.” However, it’s price noting that “The Last of Us” was additionally on final 12 months’s first Universal Studios Florida hypothesis map however didn’t come to be — reminder to take the hypothesis map with a facet of skepticism. The listed homes are rumors, and the plans can (and do) change on the final minute.

Universal Studios Monsters (Paris)

There have been many homes that includes the Universal Studios Monsters all through the previous 31 years, and given their place within the hallows-eve halls of horror, their inclusion just isn’t a shock. This additionally follows the pattern of the previous few years. We had Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives in 2021 and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide in 2022, in addition to Universal Monsters homes in Florida.

Japanese Original House

This home is represented on the map with “Japanese creatures (original)” written in Japanese. There’s not way more to go off for this rumored home but, however given the recognition of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan, maybe the inventive groups have collaborated on a mythology-based home.

Nightingales: Blood Prey

Nightingales: Blood Prey was a Halloween Horror Nights 21 home in Universal Studios Florida. Set throughout World War I, it options the Nightingales, creatures which have existed since time started and feed on people who find themselves weak, ailing, and dying throughout wars and pure disasters.

“The Exorcist”

“The Exorcist” haunted mazes appeared at Universal Studios Hollywood in Halloween Horror Nights 2016 and 2021.

Clown

There has been no scarcity of clowns at Halloween Horror Nights, however this clip artwork clown doesn’t appear to resemble a particular character, corresponding to Jack the Clown or Pennywise from “It.” It could possibly be a brand new unique clown-based home or a return of an outdated basic. Killer Klowns From Outer Space was a home at Halloween Horror Nights 2019 and 2022. Other clown icons from earlier years embrace Sweet Licks and Hollywood Harry.

Chucky

Chucky is at present the one home that has been confirmed. A frequent flier at HHN, Chucky hasn’t had his personal home/maze since 2009, however he has made many appearances in between, together with in scare zones, Terror Trams, and photograph ops.

Guitar

A speculated home represented by a guitar and lightning bolt can be listed. It’s not marked as an unique, creating hypothesis that the home can be based mostly on the discography of a band. No official clues have been given, however some followers are hopeful that the lightning bolt might imply Metallica (the bolt being a clue for his or her “Ride the Lightning” album) or perhaps a Stranger Things/Metallica home based mostly on the most recent season.

Both Stranger Things homes and band-based homes have appeared on the occasion earlier than, however on condition that these are rumors not even speculated by HNNightmares instantly, we advise in opposition to getting your hopes up but.

Terror Tram: Celebrities

Terror Tram is the recurring Halloween Horror Nights overlay of the Studio Tour Backlot, with a unique theme every year. Last 12 months featured Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and “Us.” This 12 months’s hypothesis map simply says “celebrities,” which might imply any variety of issues.

What are you most hoping to see at Halloween Horror Nights 2023 in Universal Studios Hollywood? Let us know within the feedback!

For extra Universal Studios information from world wide, comply with Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For Disney Parks information, go to WDWNT.

Source hyperlink