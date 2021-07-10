Bob the Minion is back and ready for summer at Universal Studios Hollywood. An adorable popcorn bucket featuring Bob and his unicorn inner tube has floated into the park. Originally seen at Universal Studios Japan, the bucket has made its way stateside.

Minions Summer Popcorn Bucket – $25.99

Free retails all day on date of purchase; $3.49 for refills on return visits

Bob’s eyes move side to side.

Bob wants to start a “Minion Wall” selfie trend.

Sporting a striped swimming suit and settled aboard his fluffy unicorn inner tube, Bob is ready to splash at Super Silly Fun Land, where the water features were recently reactivated.

The convenient carrying strap shows the Minions enjoying the beach.

Popcorn fills all of Bob and his inner tube.

Will you be adding the Minions Summer Popcorn Bucket to your collection? Let us know in the comments below!

For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Related

Source link

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Email



Like this: Like Loading...